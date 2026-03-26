Visakhapatnam Port's Offshore Efficiency: A Hub for Crude and LPG

Visakhapatnam Port has demonstrated its robust logistical capability, having managed over 12 vessel arrivals carrying crude oil and LPG during February and March, with more on the horizon, officials revealed on Thursday.

The port has received shipments from international locations including Russia, Iraq, and the UAE, as well as from domestic ports like Kakinada and Mumbai, indicating a steady flow of cargo. February saw LPG carrier LUPINUS deliver 22,000 metric tonnes from Qatar.

Further, in March, MT Swarna Brahmaputra from Kakinada and MT Centurion I from Russia were among the key arrivals. The port's ongoing activities underscore its role as a pivotal hub on India's eastern coast, enhancing its standing in the global cargo movement space.