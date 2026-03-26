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Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tragic Andhra Pradesh Accident

An intoxicated man took control of a bus in Visakhapatnam, causing chaos before being detained by police. In a separate incident, a collision in Andhra Pradesh left 14 dead and several injured. Authorities are investigating both disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:50 IST
Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tragic Andhra Pradesh Accident
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

An intoxicated individual commandeered a stationary bus at the bustling Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, causing widespread panic as he drove the vehicle uncontrollably for nearly a kilometer. Officials reported that the bus driver was away issuing tickets when the man took over, eventually ramming into vehicles and roadside objects.

In response to the mayhem, police acted swiftly, arriving on the scene and taking the suspect into custody. The authorities disclosed that several vehicles sustained damage during the unauthorized drive, and both the bus driver and conductor are currently cooperating with ongoing police inquiries.

On the same day, a separate tragic accident unfolded in the Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. Early in the morning, a private bus collided with a tipper lorry near Rayavaram, resulting in 14 fatalities. Survivors of the crash, some with severe burns, were promptly taken to local hospitals. Sub-Inspector Subba Rao detailed the aftermath, noting the rapid response by villagers and emergency services to extinguish the ensuing blaze and rescue those trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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