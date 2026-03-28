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Punjab Chief Minister Assures No Fuel Shortage Amidst Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reassured the public that there is no need for panic buying of fuel, as the state maintains adequate stocks. Mann emphasized the importance of reducing the LPG rebooking period in rural areas, lifting old wheat stocks, and ensuring fertilizer supplies ahead of key agricultural seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:26 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Assures No Fuel Shortage Amidst Crisis
Punjab Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reassured the public that there is no need to engage in panic buying of fuel, asserting that the state has sufficient oil and LPG supplies. Addressing the media, Mann urged residents to dismiss rumors and avoid dangerous stockpiling of fuel at home.

In a recent virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann discussed the wheat procurement season starting April 1 and highlighted the need for adequate fuel to facilitate the process. Mann also called upon the Centre to prioritize the supply of diammonium phosphate fertilizer to Punjab ahead of the paddy sowing season in June.

Additionally, Mann urged the Centre to reduce the LPG rebooking waiting period in rural areas and to expedite the removal of old wheat stocks from warehouses to accommodate the new harvest. Special teams have been deployed to prevent black marketing and ensure smooth distribution of essential supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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