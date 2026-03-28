INLD Slams 'Dummy CM' Over Wheat Procurement Issues

INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday labeled Nayab Singh Saini as a 'dummy chief minister', accusing him of failing to act on promises related to wheat procurement.

After submitting a memorandum to Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh about procurement issues, Chautala criticized Saini for inaction even after assurances.

Chautala emphasized new restrictive conditions imposed on farmers, questioning their necessity, and urged timely policy reforms before procurement begins.

(With inputs from agencies.)