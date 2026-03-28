INLD Slams 'Dummy CM' Over Wheat Procurement Issues
INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala criticized Nayab Singh Saini as a 'dummy CM' for not fulfilling wheat procurement promises. Chautala highlighted new government conditions affecting farmers, urging action before procurement starts. The INLD approached Haryana Governor for intervention, emphasizing the urgency of purchase center operations and policy reforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday labeled Nayab Singh Saini as a 'dummy chief minister', accusing him of failing to act on promises related to wheat procurement.
After submitting a memorandum to Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh about procurement issues, Chautala criticized Saini for inaction even after assurances.
Chautala emphasized new restrictive conditions imposed on farmers, questioning their necessity, and urged timely policy reforms before procurement begins.
(With inputs from agencies.)