Left Menu

Humanitarian Sailboats Dock Safely in Havana Amidst U.S. Blockade

Two Mexican Navy sailboats carrying humanitarian aid docked safely in Havana after delays from bad weather. Initially reported missing, they were later found 80 nautical miles from Cuba. These are part of a convoy delivering critical supplies to Cuba amidst a U.S. blockade contributing to severe shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 03:20 IST
Humanitarian Sailboats Dock Safely in Havana Amidst U.S. Blockade

Two humanitarian sailboats from Mexico successfully arrived in Havana, according to the Mexican Navy. Their voyage faced delays and they were temporarily reported missing due to adverse weather conditions.

The vessels were spotted 80 nautical miles northwest of Cuba by a maritime surveillance aircraft and ultimately made a safe landing. The boats are part of a larger convoy providing much-needed aid to Cuba amidst a U.S. blockade exacerbating supply shortages.

The Nuestra America coalition spearheading the convoy comprises almost 300 organizations globally. The group has already sent about 20 tons of essential supplies to Cuba, including food and medicine.

TRENDING

1
Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA

Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA

 United States
2
Houthi Missile Strikes Intensify Tensions in Middle East Conflict

Houthi Missile Strikes Intensify Tensions in Middle East Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
3
Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Military Modernization

Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Military Modernization

 Global
4
JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll as Republican Presidential Hopeful

JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll as Republican Presidential Hopeful

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026