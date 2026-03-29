Humanitarian Sailboats Dock Safely in Havana Amidst U.S. Blockade

Two humanitarian sailboats from Mexico successfully arrived in Havana, according to the Mexican Navy. Their voyage faced delays and they were temporarily reported missing due to adverse weather conditions.

The vessels were spotted 80 nautical miles northwest of Cuba by a maritime surveillance aircraft and ultimately made a safe landing. The boats are part of a larger convoy providing much-needed aid to Cuba amidst a U.S. blockade exacerbating supply shortages.

The Nuestra America coalition spearheading the convoy comprises almost 300 organizations globally. The group has already sent about 20 tons of essential supplies to Cuba, including food and medicine.