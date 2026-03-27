Missing Sailboats in Aid Convoy Safely Arrive in Cuba Amid Uncertainty

Two missing sailboats from a convoy delivering humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba have reportedly reached Cuba safely, according to the AFP, citing the U.S. Coast Guard.

The convoy spokesperson, James Schneider, expressed skepticism as he had not yet confirmed the information with the U.S. Coast Guard. "It's not confirmed," Schneider stated to Reuters.

The boats were part of an initiative delivering vital aid, including food and medicine, to Cuba. The nation's energy crisis and economic strain have worsened following a tightened U.S. embargo. Cuban and Mexican authorities continue to investigate, while local news shared mixed status updates of the boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)