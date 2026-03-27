Left Menu

Missing Sailboats in Aid Convoy Safely Arrive in Cuba Amid Uncertainty

Two sailboats from a humanitarian aid convoy have safely arrived in Cuba. The convoy was bringing essential supplies to Cuba, suffering from power outages and economic difficulties due to tightened U.S. embargoes. Conflicting reports about their status persisted, with Cuban and Mexican authorities involved in efforts to locate them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:52 IST
Missing Sailboats in Aid Convoy Safely Arrive in Cuba Amid Uncertainty

Two missing sailboats from a convoy delivering humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba have reportedly reached Cuba safely, according to the AFP, citing the U.S. Coast Guard.

The convoy spokesperson, James Schneider, expressed skepticism as he had not yet confirmed the information with the U.S. Coast Guard. "It's not confirmed," Schneider stated to Reuters.

The boats were part of an initiative delivering vital aid, including food and medicine, to Cuba. The nation's energy crisis and economic strain have worsened following a tightened U.S. embargo. Cuban and Mexican authorities continue to investigate, while local news shared mixed status updates of the boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial DJB Bungalow Allotted to Delhi Chief Secretary

Controversial DJB Bungalow Allotted to Delhi Chief Secretary

 India
2
Ben Duckett Reflects on Ashes Missteps and Future Commitments

Ben Duckett Reflects on Ashes Missteps and Future Commitments

 Global
3
Iran Eases Aid Passage: Humanitarian Relief Through Hormuz Strait

Iran Eases Aid Passage: Humanitarian Relief Through Hormuz Strait

 United Arab Emirates
4
Iran's Dilemma: To Respond or Not to U.S. Proposals

Iran's Dilemma: To Respond or Not to U.S. Proposals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026