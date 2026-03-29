Jorge Martin's Stunning Triumph in U.S. MotoGP Sprint

Jorge Martin electrified audiences by winning the U.S. MotoGP sprint in Austin, demonstrating a masterclass in racing as he overtook Francesco Bagnaia during the thrilling final lap. Martin clinched victory with a time of 20 minutes 19.546 seconds, marking a decisive 0.755-second lead at the Circuit of the Americas.

Despite beginning the season with modest expectations, Martin's victory extends his record to 17 sprint wins, and this is his first triumph with Aprilia Racing. He humorously remarked about his post-race crash during a wheelie, emphasizing his gratitude to Aprilia for improving his performance this season.

The race was not devoid of drama, as Pedro Acosta faced an eight-second penalty, dropping him from third to eighth, allowing Enea Bastianini to secure the podium. Despite Bezzecchi's strong start, pressure from Martin led to his crash, hindering his championship aspirations. The event also saw defending champion Marc Marquez endure a crash that brought down pole-sitter Fabio di Giannantonio, earning him a penalty for the Grand Prix.