Global 'No Kings' Rallies Amplify Voices Against War and Authoritarianism
Mass protests erupted globally against the war in Iran and Donald Trump's policies, with Minnesota's event drawing significant attention. Bruce Springsteen performed in solidarity with protestors. Critics, however, dismissed the rallies as partisan spectacles. Events spread to other US states and countries, echoing messages against authoritarianism and in support of citizen activism.
On Saturday, crowds worldwide rallied against the war in Iran and US President Donald Trump's actions, participating in 'No Kings' protests. The epicenter was Minnesota, where Bruce Springsteen headlined with a performance dedicated to the movement. The protests criticized Trump's policies, including aggressive immigration enforcement.
Protesters demonstrated with a wide array of messages, targeting not only Trump's immigration policies but also expressing discontent over issues such as transgender rights and war in Iran. Organizers expected nine million participants, with thousands attending events in major cities from New York to San Diego.
Despite GOP dismissals labeling the events as partisan and staged, the movement gained international traction, with rallies in places like Rome and Paris critiquing global right-wing policies. Participants, transcending borders and political systems, unified against perceived authoritarianism and showed solidarity for human rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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