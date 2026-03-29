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Drone Downed Near Iraqi Kurdish Leader's Home

A drone was intercepted by air defenses near the residence of Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Iraqi Kurdish ruling party, in Erbil. This incident, reported by security sources, underlines the growing tensions in northern Iraq and specifically targets the president of Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 04:02 IST
Drone Downed Near Iraqi Kurdish Leader's Home
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Air defenses successfully intercepted a drone near the residence of Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Iraqi Kurdish ruling party, early Sunday. This was confirmed by security sources who spoke to Reuters.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred on Saturday, targeting the home of the president of Iraq's Kurdistan Region. The attack highlights the escalating tensions across northern Iraq.

Such developments are increasingly concerning as they signify the ongoing unrest and political friction in the region.

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