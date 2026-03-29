Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Goa Accident

A fatal accident in South Goa has claimed the life of a 26-year-old BITS Pilani student, Karan Narasimha Murthy, while leaving his companion, Soham Adhikari, severely injured, according to police reports on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred around 5:15 pm on Saturday near a junction at Upasnagar in the Zuari Nagar area, when an oil tanker, driven by Pedro Ivo Medeira, 66, allegedly made an unsafe turn, colliding with the students' motorcycle.

Murthy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while Adhikari continues to receive treatment. The tanker driver was apprehended and subsequently released on bail, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.