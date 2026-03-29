Teenage Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Triumphs Again at Japanese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Italian racing for Mercedes, has secured his second straight Formula 1 victory by winning the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit. This marks a significant achievement in his budding career, having become the second-youngest race winner in history following his triumph in China.

The race saw Antonelli initially struggle, dropping to sixth place on the first lap. However, he swiftly climbed back to the front, overtaking Oscar Piastri of McLaren on the 22nd lap, shortly after Haas driver Oliver Bearman's crash triggered a safety car on the track.

Mercedes' dominance continues in the 2026 season with their mastery of the new car configurations, which feature a mix of internal combustion and battery power. Antonelli now leads the championship standings with 72 points. The season resumes on May 3 in Miami following a break due to cancellations over conflicts in the Middle East.