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Teenage Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Triumphs Again at Japanese Grand Prix

Italian 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli clinched a second consecutive Formula 1 victory, winning the Japanese Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver took the lead by lap 22 after Oliver Bearman's crash. Antonelli leads the season standings as Team Mercedes masters new 2026 car configurations amid the sport's biggest changes in a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:36 IST
Teenage Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Triumphs Again at Japanese Grand Prix
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Italian racing for Mercedes, has secured his second straight Formula 1 victory by winning the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit. This marks a significant achievement in his budding career, having become the second-youngest race winner in history following his triumph in China.

The race saw Antonelli initially struggle, dropping to sixth place on the first lap. However, he swiftly climbed back to the front, overtaking Oscar Piastri of McLaren on the 22nd lap, shortly after Haas driver Oliver Bearman's crash triggered a safety car on the track.

Mercedes' dominance continues in the 2026 season with their mastery of the new car configurations, which feature a mix of internal combustion and battery power. Antonelli now leads the championship standings with 72 points. The season resumes on May 3 in Miami following a break due to cancellations over conflicts in the Middle East.

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