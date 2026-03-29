Sharp-Edged Conflict: Arrests in Solan District

In a violent incident in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, police have arrested twenty individuals accused of attacking three people with sharp-edged weapons.

The attack appears to be the result of an ongoing dispute, according to police investigations. The victims include Harsh, Lalit Kishore, and Lalit Kumar, who were reportedly assailed near a girls' school on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, Solan, Thirumala Raju SD Verma, confirmed the case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are continuing their investigation following the arrests made possible through CCTV footage.