Sharp-Edged Conflict: Arrests in Solan District
In Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, twenty individuals have been arrested for attacking three people with sharp weapons. The attack stems from a reported ongoing dispute. The incident occurred near a girls' school, leading to a significant altercation requiring police investigation and arrests based on CCTV footage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a violent incident in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, police have arrested twenty individuals accused of attacking three people with sharp-edged weapons.
The attack appears to be the result of an ongoing dispute, according to police investigations. The victims include Harsh, Lalit Kishore, and Lalit Kumar, who were reportedly assailed near a girls' school on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police, Solan, Thirumala Raju SD Verma, confirmed the case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are continuing their investigation following the arrests made possible through CCTV footage.
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