BRS Demands Probe as Telangana Faces Mining Allegations
BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar has demanded an investigation into alleged illegal mining activities involving Telangana's Revenue Minister. Protests and calls for a House Committee were met with silence from the government, prompting frustration. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a broader investigation, while KTR criticized corruption under the Musi project.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay Kumar demanded urgent action against Telangana Revenue Minister, citing alleged illegal mining and potential revenue loss. BRS supporters protested at Gun Park, advocating for a House Committee investigation.
Kumar criticized the lack of government response, stressing the urgency of the allegations. He emphasized the need for immediate action, noting evidence of financial misconduct presented to the authorities.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a CB-CID probe into mining leases and illegal activities, including Sand Mafia in Sircilla and BRS affiliates. BRS President KTR expressed concerns over unchecked corruption linked to the Musi project under the current regime.
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- BRS
- Telangana
- mining
- probe
- corruption
- KTR
- Revanth Reddy
- House Committee
- illegal mining
- Musi project
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