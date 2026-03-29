BJP will stop 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme if they come to power in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Purulia.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:43 IST
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BJP will stop 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme if they come to power in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Purulia.
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