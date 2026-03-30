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India's Aviation Elevation: New Jets, Delays, and Domestic Growth

India's aviation sector faces challenges in aircraft procurement due to supply chain disruptions. With 1,700 pending orders extending deliveries up to 15 years, the government is pushing for domestic production via partnerships with companies like Embraer. Expansion plans include developing more airports and boosting pilot training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:23 IST
India's Aviation Elevation: New Jets, Delays, and Domestic Growth
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The Indian aviation industry is grappling with significant delays in aircraft procurement as global supply chain disruptions slow down deliveries. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu highlighted these challenges, revealing that pending orders for 1,700 aircraft may take up to 15 years to fulfill.

In response, the government emphasizes domestic manufacturing through joint ventures with international firms such as Embraer and deals with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce the Sukhoi Superjet 100. This strategy aims to alleviate current supply issues.

While the country plans to add 350 airports by 2047, impending expansions necessitate local partnerships to overcome aviation bottlenecks post-COVID, ensuring connectivity meets rising demands. Recent accidents underline the urgency for improving infrastructure and procedures.

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