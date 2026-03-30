Tragic Turn of Events: A Shocking Crime in Gopiganj
In Gopiganj, two carpet export firm employees allegedly assaulted their colleague's wife in his absence. The incident occurred on March 25, and the suspects are currently absconding. The police are actively searching for the accused following the lodging of a formal FIR by the victim's family.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident has emerged in Gopiganj where two employees of a carpet export firm allegedly assaulted a woman, the wife of their colleague, while she was alone at home. The heinous crime occurred on March 25 when her husband was away at work.
According to Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi, the alleged perpetrators, Heera Lal and Vivekanand Singh, entered the victim's residence, gagged her, and took turns in committing the assault. The crime came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her husband upon his return, prompting them to file a complaint.
An FIR has been registered, and the police are actively pursuing the absconding accused. The woman's medical examination is scheduled, and her statement will soon be recorded before a magistrate. Authorities assure that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits swiftly.
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- crime
- assault
- Gopiganj
- carpet export
- rape
- police investigation
- absconding
- FIR lodged
- suspects
- hunt
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