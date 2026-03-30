Masterpiece Mayhem: Renowned Artworks Vanish in Lightning-Fast Heist

Art aficionados across the globe are reeling from the theft of three invaluable paintings by French masters Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cezanne, and Henri Matisse, filched from the esteemed Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum near Parma, Italy.

The daring heist occurred during the night of March 22-23, with thieves infiltrating the museum's main entrance and swiftly absconding with Cezanne's "Tasse et Plat de Cerises," Renoir's "Les ⁠Poissons," and Matisse's "Odalisque sur la Terrasse." Public broadcaster Rai estimated the stolen art's worth at 9 million euros ($10.34 million), though the Carabinieri have yet to confirm this figure.

According to a statement from the Carabinieri police, the entire operation was executed in less than three minutes. The museum's collection, lovingly curated by late music critic and musicologist Luigi Magnani, boasts notable works by art luminaries such as Titian, Francisco Goya, and Claude Monet alongside the misplaced masterpieces.

(With inputs from agencies.)