European Shares Stable Amidst Global Tensions

European shares held steady on Monday ahead of critical local inflation data. Investors maintained a close watch on the ongoing Middle East conflict, which continues to affect global markets.

The STOXX 600 index across Europe remained unchanged at 574.98 points. The defense sector experienced a significant decline, leading losses with a 0.8% drop, as market participants focused on Germany's anticipated CPI and HICP data set to reveal the war's impact on Europe's economic giant.

As the Middle East conflict rages on, oil prices surged, with Brent Crude rising above $115 per barrel. This escalation prompted inflation concerns and pushed Europe's STOXX 600 toward its sharpest monthly drop since March 2020. Individual stock movements included INWIT's 3.1% drop and Rio Tinto's near 5% rise as critical operations in Western Australia's Pilbara resumed post-cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies.)