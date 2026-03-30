JFE Steel's Strategic Stake in JSW Kalinga: A Steel Industry Game Changer

In a strategic move to strengthen its foothold in the Indian steel market, Japan's JFE Steel Corporation has acquired a 25% stake in JSW Kalinga Steel Ltd for Rs 7,875 crore. The transaction was finalized with the allotment of over 22 million equity shares to JFE on March 30, 2026.

This investment marks the first tranche of JFE's planned acquisition, aiming to form a powerful joint venture with Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel. Under the joint venture agreement, JSW and JFE have established joint governance over JSW Kalinga and its subsidiary, JSW Sambalpur Steel Ltd.

Part of this strategic expansion includes transferring Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's integrated plant in Odisha to the new JV. JFE plans to invest Rs 15,750 crore, ultimately securing a 50% stake. This initiative reflects JSW Steel's successful turnaround of BPSL, now a profitable entity employing 25,000 people.