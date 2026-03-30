Tight Presidential Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are locked in a tight simulated run-off for the presidential election, with both securing 46% of potential votes. Lula leads slightly in first-round scenarios, and markets react to poll developments following a controversial endorsement.
In a closely watched simulated run-off, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are tied at 46% support, according to a BTG Pactual/Nexus poll released on Monday. Both contenders are pivotal figures in Brazil's unfolding political drama.
The poll revealed that in three potential first-round scenarios, Lula stands to secure between 39% and 42% of the vote, while Flavio Bolsonaro is predicted to capture between 38% and 39%. An endorsement of Flavio by his incarcerated father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, has notably influenced investor sentiment.
Should no candidate win more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, Brazil's electoral system mandates a second-round face-off. This has been a consistent occurrence since 2002. The survey conducted with 2,006 participants from March 27-29 carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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