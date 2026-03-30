Tragic Debt Crisis Leads to Family's Desperate Act
Two women were found dead, and two family members injured, alleging debt-led suicide attempt in Mallenahalli village, near Bengaluru. Asha and her daughter Varshita died, while son Mohan and grandson Mayank survived. Mohan, involved in chit funds, recorded financial loss statement before incident.
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In a heartbreaking incident, two women were found dead with their throats slit, while two other family members sustained injuries in an alleged suicide bid driven by debt. The tragic event occurred in Mallenahalli village, Bengaluru Rural district, with police pointing to deep financial woes as the cause.
Asha (55) and her daughter Varshita (32) were discovered deceased at their home, while Asha's son, Mohan (27), and grandson, Mayank Gowda (10), are recuperating at a hospital. Police investigations suggest Mohan inflicted the wounds before attempting suicide, following financial losses in chit fund schemes.
Mohan's operation of various chit funds, including festival chits valued up to Rs 1 crore, allegedly led to insurmountable debts. A video recorded by the siblings cited mounting financial pressure as the reason for their drastic actions, sparking a deeper police inquiry into the incident's roots and potential causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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