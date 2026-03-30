HMD Boosts Partnership with Rajasthan Royals: A Global Sporting Alliance

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 30: In a bold maneuver to strengthen its relationship with the cricket world, HMD has announced the enhancement of its partnership with Rajasthan Royals, transitioning from being the official smartphone partner to an Associate Sponsor. Entering its third consecutive year, this collaboration combines HMD's cutting-edge technology and innovation with the rich cricketing heritage of the Rajasthan Royals, engaging cricket fans across the globe.

The new sponsorship agreement places HMD's logo prominently on the back of players' helmets, ensuring high visibility among cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The Rajasthan Royals boast a diverse fanbase that extends beyond India, amplifying HMD's reach to those who appreciate the reliability of their tech products. "Continuing with Rajasthan Royals feels like a homecoming on the field," expressed Ravi Kunwar, HMD India's VP and CEO for APAC. "It's more than mere branding; it's about sharing the Royals' determination and reaching out to cricket aficionados who expect their gear to endure just as the excitement of the game does. This synergy aligns perfectly with our upcoming smartphone launch, generating significant buzz among our target audience."

Recognized as part of the most prestigious cricket league, the ongoing tournament attracts legendary players globally, engaging fans with its thrilling contests. HMD's enduring partnership with the Rajasthan Royals underscores its commitment to the Indian market, built on shared values and performance excellence. Alok Chitre, Chief Operating Officer for Rajasthan Royals, noted, "Our partnership with HMD resonates with our spirited ethos, placing their branding right where the action intensifies. It's not just a transactional deal; it's a shared passion that heightens excitement both in stadiums and beyond."

This collaboration not only solidifies HMD's investment in India's cricket fervor but also builds a bridge between sports and technology on a global platform, empowering fans with devices designed to keep pace with the game's rigorous demands. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible for the content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)