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Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

Turkey's football team, under coach Vincenzo Montella, is aiming for World Cup qualification after a 24-year hiatus. Montella praises his 'real men' players for their dedication and highlights the significance of this achievement for Turkey. They face a challenging final against Kosovo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:07 IST
Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

Turkey's national football coach, Vincenzo Montella, expressed profound confidence in his squad, labeling them as 'real men' ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying playoff against Kosovo. Montella emphasized the integrity and commitment of his team, stating, 'Our footballers are real men,' during a press briefing.

Montella, who became head coach in 2023, has revitalized the team, steering them to Euro 2024 qualification and potentially ending a 24-year World Cup absence. He acknowledged the pressures of the final match but stressed the weight of representing millions of Turkish fans.

The match against Kosovo promises fierce competition, with Turkey's captain Hakan Calhanoglu highlighting Kosovo's strength. Victory for Turkey would elevate Montella to hero status, reflecting his deep cultural connection with Turkey, a nation he feels he belongs to.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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