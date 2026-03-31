Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

Turkey's national football coach, Vincenzo Montella, expressed profound confidence in his squad, labeling them as 'real men' ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying playoff against Kosovo. Montella emphasized the integrity and commitment of his team, stating, 'Our footballers are real men,' during a press briefing.

Montella, who became head coach in 2023, has revitalized the team, steering them to Euro 2024 qualification and potentially ending a 24-year World Cup absence. He acknowledged the pressures of the final match but stressed the weight of representing millions of Turkish fans.

The match against Kosovo promises fierce competition, with Turkey's captain Hakan Calhanoglu highlighting Kosovo's strength. Victory for Turkey would elevate Montella to hero status, reflecting his deep cultural connection with Turkey, a nation he feels he belongs to.

(With inputs from agencies.)