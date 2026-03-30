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India's Role in West Asia Peace Talks: Omar Abdullah's Perspective

Omar Abdullah, chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized India's potential in mediating West Asian tensions due to PM Narendra Modi's relations with key nations. He underscored the importance of international cooperation and addressed unemployment in J-K, highlighting Mission Yuva's role in fostering entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:36 IST
India's Role in West Asia Peace Talks: Omar Abdullah's Perspective
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remarked on Monday the potential for India to mediate in the de-escalation of West Asian tensions, largely due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's robust diplomatic relationships with critical nations involved.

He acknowledged Pakistan's ties with the United States and Iran in its diplomatic efforts and noted that any attempts to cease hostilities should be supported. Furthermore, Abdullah stressed the importance of using international relationships to foster peace while considering the complexities involved. He cautioned against underestimating the challenges posed by any actions from U.S. President Donald Trump.

On regional matters, Abdullah addressed unemployment challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, promoting Mission Yuva as a key initiative to bolster entrepreneurship and reduce reliance on government jobs. He highlighted the coordination between the government and Jammu and Kashmir Bank in advancing economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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