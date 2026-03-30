Crackdown on Food Adulteration: A Lifesaving Initiative in Telangana

The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has announced the establishment of a specialized mechanism to tackle food adulteration, which he compares to severe crimes like murder.

In a bid to curb illegal practices, the move is inspired by already successful agencies such as HYDRAA and EAGLE.

Hyderabad Police have already made significant strides with 'H-FAST', illustrating a firm commitment to safeguarding public health by cracking down on widespread adulteration networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)