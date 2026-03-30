Crackdown on Food Adulteration: A Lifesaving Initiative in Telangana
The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is implementing a mechanism to combat food adulteration, equating it to a severe crime. The initiative seeks to ensure public health safety and has led to numerous arrests and confiscation of adulterated goods by Hyderabad Police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has announced the establishment of a specialized mechanism to tackle food adulteration, which he compares to severe crimes like murder.
In a bid to curb illegal practices, the move is inspired by already successful agencies such as HYDRAA and EAGLE.
Hyderabad Police have already made significant strides with 'H-FAST', illustrating a firm commitment to safeguarding public health by cracking down on widespread adulteration networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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