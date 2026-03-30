Left Menu

Crackdown on Food Adulteration: A Lifesaving Initiative in Telangana

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is implementing a mechanism to combat food adulteration, equating it to a severe crime. The initiative seeks to ensure public health safety and has led to numerous arrests and confiscation of adulterated goods by Hyderabad Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:02 IST
Crackdown on Food Adulteration: A Lifesaving Initiative in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has announced the establishment of a specialized mechanism to tackle food adulteration, which he compares to severe crimes like murder.

In a bid to curb illegal practices, the move is inspired by already successful agencies such as HYDRAA and EAGLE.

Hyderabad Police have already made significant strides with 'H-FAST', illustrating a firm commitment to safeguarding public health by cracking down on widespread adulteration networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudden Passing of Suriname's Former President Santokhi

Sudden Passing of Suriname's Former President Santokhi

 Global
2
US Airstrike Disrupts Humanitarian Aid Mission at Iran's Mashhad Airport

US Airstrike Disrupts Humanitarian Aid Mission at Iran's Mashhad Airport

 India
3
Young Legislators Champion Democratic Heritage at Bhopal Conference

Young Legislators Champion Democratic Heritage at Bhopal Conference

 India
4
Chaos in Transit: Airports Regain Control Post-TSA Pay Crisis

Chaos in Transit: Airports Regain Control Post-TSA Pay Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026