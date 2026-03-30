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TMC MLA Debasish Kumar Grilled by ED Amidst Election Frenzy

TMC MLA Debasish Kumar was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning related to a land fraud case during his re-election campaign. The ED seeks to uncover financial links between Kumar and businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, whose property was recently searched. This inquiry coincides with the upcoming West Bengal polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:58 IST
TMC MLA Debasish Kumar Grilled by ED Amidst Election Frenzy
Debasish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MLA Debasish Kumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in relation to an alleged land fraud case, according to officials.

Kumar, representing the Rashbehari constituency in south Kolkata and running for re-election, was summoned amidst his busy campaign schedule.

The ED is investigating potential financial connections between Kumar and businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, whose property was recently searched, revealing crucial documents. Polling for Kumar's seat will be held on April 29, while results are expected on May 4. The BJP is challenging Kumar with columnist Swapan Dasgupta as their candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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