Controversy and Conflict: Touadera's Third Term Begins Amid Tensions in the Central African Republic

Faustin-Archange Touadera was inaugurated for a third term as President of the Central African Republic on Monday, amid controversy following a contested election held three months earlier.

The election outcome, declared in December, granted Touadera an extended seven-year term after a constitutional change abolished term limits. The opposition boycotted the process, questioning its fairness.

The constitutional council confirmed Touadera's victory with nearly 78% of the vote, but opposition and civil groups disputed the results, citing lack of transparency. The nation has faced ongoing conflict since 2013, with a 2019 peace agreement partially failing as some groups retracted their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)