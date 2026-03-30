Controversy and Conflict: Touadera's Third Term Begins Amid Tensions in the Central African Republic
Faustin-Archange Touadera was sworn in for a third term as President of the Central African Republic after a disputed election. The election was marked by a low turnout due to an opposition boycott and the extension of presidential terms from five to seven years. The announcement has stirred political tensions.
- Country:
- Central African Republic
Faustin-Archange Touadera was inaugurated for a third term as President of the Central African Republic on Monday, amid controversy following a contested election held three months earlier.
The election outcome, declared in December, granted Touadera an extended seven-year term after a constitutional change abolished term limits. The opposition boycotted the process, questioning its fairness.
The constitutional council confirmed Touadera's victory with nearly 78% of the vote, but opposition and civil groups disputed the results, citing lack of transparency. The nation has faced ongoing conflict since 2013, with a 2019 peace agreement partially failing as some groups retracted their support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict
Odisha CM Majhi Reinforces Essential Commodity Supply Amidst Conflict
Tensions Rise as Iran Faces Internal Unrest Amid Ongoing Conflict
Lavrov Warns Against Gulf Involvement in West Asia Conflict
Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict