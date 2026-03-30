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Controversy and Conflict: Touadera's Third Term Begins Amid Tensions in the Central African Republic

Faustin-Archange Touadera was sworn in for a third term as President of the Central African Republic after a disputed election. The election was marked by a low turnout due to an opposition boycott and the extension of presidential terms from five to seven years. The announcement has stirred political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:04 IST
Controversy and Conflict: Touadera's Third Term Begins Amid Tensions in the Central African Republic
Faustin-Archange Touadera
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

Faustin-Archange Touadera was inaugurated for a third term as President of the Central African Republic on Monday, amid controversy following a contested election held three months earlier.

The election outcome, declared in December, granted Touadera an extended seven-year term after a constitutional change abolished term limits. The opposition boycotted the process, questioning its fairness.

The constitutional council confirmed Touadera's victory with nearly 78% of the vote, but opposition and civil groups disputed the results, citing lack of transparency. The nation has faced ongoing conflict since 2013, with a 2019 peace agreement partially failing as some groups retracted their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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