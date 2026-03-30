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RBI Delays Acquisition Finance Guidelines Update

The Reserve Bank of India has postponed the implementation of new acquisition finance guidelines to July 1, 2026, after receiving feedback from stakeholders. The guidelines allow domestic lenders to fund acquisitions, including mergers and amalgamations, under revised conditions. The RBI aims to establish a more principle-based framework for capital market lending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:59 IST
RBI Delays Acquisition Finance Guidelines Update
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday a three-month delay in implementing its acquisition finance guidelines, now taking effect on July 1, 2026. This delay follows extensive feedback from stakeholders.

The guidelines, initially unveiled in February, enable domestic lenders to provide financing for acquisitions, including mergers and amalgamations. The framework outlines that refinancing is permissible only after total acquisition completion, and guarantees are mandatory for financing extended to subsidiaries or special vehicles.

The RBI's updated rules aim to streamline lending limits for individuals against financial instruments and create a more principle-based approach for capital market intermediaries. This update is part of a larger effort by the central bank to ease funding processes under strict guidelines, catering to evolving market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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