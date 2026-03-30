Left Menu

POCSO Court Delivers Justice: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A special POCSO court in Bhubaneswar sentenced Ajaya Parida to 20 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl. The sentence includes a Rs 5,000 fine, with additional jail time for non-payment. The victim received Rs 4 lakh compensation. The crime occurred in August 2020, with Parida threatening the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:59 IST
POCSO Court Delivers Justice: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, the POCSO court in Bhubaneswar has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor. The case involved the assault of a 13-year-old girl in August 2020.

The additional sessions judge, Saroj Kumar Sahoo, pronounced the verdict after careful examination of evidence, including testimonies from 12 witnesses and 10 documents.

The court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on Ajaya Parida. Additionally, the Khurda district legal services authority has been directed to compensate the victim with Rs 4 lakh. The incident was reported at Laxmisagar police station after the victim's mother came to know of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Transit: Airports Regain Control Post-TSA Pay Crisis

Chaos in Transit: Airports Regain Control Post-TSA Pay Crisis

 Global
2
Karnataka's Campaign Trail: Siddaramaiah Rallies for Umesh Meti in Bagalkot By-Election

Karnataka's Campaign Trail: Siddaramaiah Rallies for Umesh Meti in Bagalkot ...

 India
3
Ethanol Fuel Controversy: Dimple Yadav Demands Government Clarifications

Ethanol Fuel Controversy: Dimple Yadav Demands Government Clarifications

 India
4
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict

Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Esc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026