POCSO Court Delivers Justice: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

In a significant verdict, the POCSO court in Bhubaneswar has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor. The case involved the assault of a 13-year-old girl in August 2020.

The additional sessions judge, Saroj Kumar Sahoo, pronounced the verdict after careful examination of evidence, including testimonies from 12 witnesses and 10 documents.

The court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on Ajaya Parida. Additionally, the Khurda district legal services authority has been directed to compensate the victim with Rs 4 lakh. The incident was reported at Laxmisagar police station after the victim's mother came to know of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)