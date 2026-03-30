India's Semiconductor Leap: PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 3,300 Crore Plant in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art semiconductor facility worth Rs 3,300 crore in Sanand, Gujarat. This move is seen as a pivotal moment in India's journey to establish a domestic semiconductor manufacturing framework, according to Gujarat's Science and Technology Minister, Arjun Modhwadia.

Modhwadia emphasized that this plant, the second in a series, will bolster India's standings in the technological domain by producing over 7 lakh chips daily. He highlighted Modi's strategic vision of transforming challenges into growth opportunities, notably reflecting on the global semiconductor supply disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister underscored Gujarat's emergence as a semiconductor powerhouse, hosting four out of India's ten planned units. Modhwadia further noted that these developments would reinforce India's global semiconductor industry position, boost electronics manufacturing, and create substantial employment through a forward and backward integration approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)