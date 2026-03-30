Mexico's Monetary Decision: End of Rate Cuts?

The Bank of Mexico is potentially nearing the end of its interest rate cut phase, according to Governor Victoria Rodriguez. In a recent interview, she defended the central bank's choice to lower the benchmark interest rate amidst a climate of rising inflation.

Rodriguez spoke with El Financiero, revealing that an evaluation of the inflation outlook and its drivers suggests the period of interest rate adjustments might soon conclude. The decision to cut rates, despite inflationary pressures, reflects a carefully considered economic strategy.

The central bank's move indicates confidence in balancing economic growth with inflation control, highlighting the complexity of monetary policy in turbulent economic times. Rodriguez's comments underscore a nuanced understanding of market dynamics and central bank responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)