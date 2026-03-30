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Judge Questions Pentagon's New Press Policies: A Fight for Journalistic Freedom

A U.S. judge scrutinized the Pentagon's new restrictions on journalists, arguing they violate press freedom protections. The Pentagon's revised policies reportedly make it harder for reporters to gain access, contrary to previous court orders. This ongoing legal battle underscores the tension between national security and press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:51 IST
Judge Questions Pentagon's New Press Policies: A Fight for Journalistic Freedom
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A U.S. judge on Monday criticized the Pentagon for allegedly defying a court order aimed at safeguarding press access, raising crucial questions about press freedom and executive power. During a hearing in Washington, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman expressed concerns over the Department of Defense's revised rules, suggesting they might be more restrictive than previous guidelines he had blocked. These rules reportedly hinder journalists' access to the Pentagon, prompting the judge to question, 'Is this Kafka? What's going on here?'

The dispute began when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth introduced guidelines in October, allowing the Pentagon to revoke press badges for journalists seeking unauthorized military disclosures. Only one of the 56 outlets in the Pentagon Press Association agreed to acknowledge the policy, leaving many reporters without press access. On March 20, Judge Friedman ruled that the policy violated constitutional protections for news gathering and due process, demanding the immediate reinstatement of journalists' credentials. However, the New York Times, leading the legal challenge, accused the Pentagon of non-compliance, enforcing new 'interim' policies instead.

The Pentagon maintains compliance, arguing that its revised rules differ materially from those blocked by the court. Justice Department lawyer Sarah Welch requested further written arguments to support the new policies, describing the relocation of the press corps as part of an established workspace plan. Meanwhile, the Pentagon Press Association condemned the new policies as a breach of Judge Friedman's ruling. The association's members, including Reuters, the New York Times, ABC News, and Fox News, continue to monitor the case closely.

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