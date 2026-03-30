FCRA Amendments Stir Controversy in Kerala: Christian Leaders Voice Concerns

The BJP's plan to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has ignited a firestorm in Kerala, particularly among Christian leaders, who fear the changes will harm Church-run charities. As assembly elections loom, the opposition Congress and ruling CPI(M) have intensified their critique of the proposed amendments, deeming them 'anti-Christian' and calling for their immediate rescission.

Critics, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, assert that the Bill grants authorities excessive power, potentially allowing for the arbitrary takeover of assets. Vijayan's direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the gravity of the situation, warning that existing laws sufficiently address misuse concerns without the need for sweeping reforms.

BJP representatives, however, defend the amendments, claiming they target illicit foreign financial activities, not minority institutions. Meanwhile, Church leaders and political figures remain steadfast in their apprehension, citing risks to humanitarian efforts, while advocating for constitutional integrity and secular values.