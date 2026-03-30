Left Menu

FCRA Amendments Stir Controversy in Kerala: Christian Leaders Voice Concerns

The BJP's proposed amendments to the FCRA have sparked backlash from Christian leaders in Kerala, who argue the changes threaten Church-run charitable institutions. Amidst mounting political pressure, both opposition and ruling parties demand the Bill's withdrawal, citing concerns over minority-targeting and undue central intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:52 IST
FCRA Amendments Stir Controversy in Kerala: Christian Leaders Voice Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's plan to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has ignited a firestorm in Kerala, particularly among Christian leaders, who fear the changes will harm Church-run charities. As assembly elections loom, the opposition Congress and ruling CPI(M) have intensified their critique of the proposed amendments, deeming them 'anti-Christian' and calling for their immediate rescission.

Critics, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, assert that the Bill grants authorities excessive power, potentially allowing for the arbitrary takeover of assets. Vijayan's direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the gravity of the situation, warning that existing laws sufficiently address misuse concerns without the need for sweeping reforms.

BJP representatives, however, defend the amendments, claiming they target illicit foreign financial activities, not minority institutions. Meanwhile, Church leaders and political figures remain steadfast in their apprehension, citing risks to humanitarian efforts, while advocating for constitutional integrity and secular values.

TRENDING

1
India Showcases Global Leadership in Outcomes-Based Financing at OFA Summit 2026

India Showcases Global Leadership in Outcomes-Based Financing at OFA Summit ...

 India
2
Transforming Taxation: NDMC's New Property Tax System Promises Relief

Transforming Taxation: NDMC's New Property Tax System Promises Relief

 India
3
NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Amidst Heightened Tensions

NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Amidst Heightened Tensions

 Global
4
Electoral Controversy: TMC vs BJP Over Form 6 Submissions in West Bengal

Electoral Controversy: TMC vs BJP Over Form 6 Submissions in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026