TRIPS Moratorium Lapse Sparks Global IP Debate

The World Trade Organisation's recent 14th ministerial conference concluded without consensus on extending a crucial moratorium concerning non-violation complaints under the TRIPS Agreement. This development has left global intellectual property policies in a state of uncertainty.

The moratorium, first enacted in 1995, safeguarded countries from being challenged for adhering to their IP-related policies, even if such policies complied with WTO rules. The lapse now risks making governments hesitant to employ policy flexibilities pivotal under the TRIPS Agreement.

Differences in perspective mark the issue, with developed nations like the US favoring the complaint mechanism to reinforce IP protection. In contrast, developing nations, including India and Brazil, argue that potential misuse might threaten their ability to maintain public health safeguards and technology access.

(With inputs from agencies.)