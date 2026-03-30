Left Menu

TRIPS Moratorium Lapse Sparks Global IP Debate

The World Trade Organisation's 14th ministerial conference ended without extending the TRIPS moratorium on non-violation complaints, first introduced in 1995. This lapse could lead to new international disputes over intellectual property rights, impacting global trade dynamics and policy-making flexibility in both developed and developing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:38 IST
TRIPS Moratorium Lapse Sparks Global IP Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Organisation's recent 14th ministerial conference concluded without consensus on extending a crucial moratorium concerning non-violation complaints under the TRIPS Agreement. This development has left global intellectual property policies in a state of uncertainty.

The moratorium, first enacted in 1995, safeguarded countries from being challenged for adhering to their IP-related policies, even if such policies complied with WTO rules. The lapse now risks making governments hesitant to employ policy flexibilities pivotal under the TRIPS Agreement.

Differences in perspective mark the issue, with developed nations like the US favoring the complaint mechanism to reinforce IP protection. In contrast, developing nations, including India and Brazil, argue that potential misuse might threaten their ability to maintain public health safeguards and technology access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Dehradun: Retired Brigadier Killed in Road Rage Gunfight

Tragedy in Dehradun: Retired Brigadier Killed in Road Rage Gunfight

 India
2
Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines

Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines

 India
3
Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks

Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks

 India
4
BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism

BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026