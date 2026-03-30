Teen Phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Powers RR to Impressive Victory

Rajasthan Royals' young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the IPL opener with a daring performance on Monday, propelling his team to a commanding eight-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings. The 15-year-old cricketer, backed by his team's senior members and head coach Kumar Sangakkara, struck a quick-fire 50 in just 15 balls, ensuring a memorable victory for RR.

Having celebrated his birthday merely three days prior, Sooryavanshi opted for a quiet night over a cake-smearing festivity. However, his batting fireworks on the field served as a celebratory performance. His ability to adapt to the match conditions and execute the game plan in the powerplay was pivotal in the successful chase of CSK's modest total of 127 runs in just 12.1 overs.

In his first match as the full-time captain, Riyan Parag heaped praises on Sooryavanshi's remarkable intent and flair. Meanwhile, CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remarked on the early challenging conditions, acknowledging the difficulty faced against medium pacers and spinners. With strategic execution and youthful zeal, the Royals marked a decisive beginning to their IPL campaign.