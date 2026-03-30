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Pride of Hills: Boosting Sikkim's Growth through Strategic Investment

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 'Pride of Hills' initiative. The program under the SASCI framework aims to foster infrastructure development and capital investments in Sikkim, addressing geographical challenges and encouraging equitable growth in hill states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:03 IST
Pride of Hills: Boosting Sikkim's Growth through Strategic Investment
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for initiating the 'Pride of Hills' program.

Launched under the SASCI framework, this initiative aims to accelerate infrastructure developments in hill states like Sikkim by providing substantial financial assistance.

The program signifies a commitment to addressing geographical challenges and fostering equal growth by offering Rs 25,000 crore to various Himalayan states, Tamang noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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