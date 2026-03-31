Gujarat Victory Forgings Gears Up for IPO Launch

In a strategic move to capitalize on market opportunities, Gujarat Victory Forgings Ltd has filed preliminary documents with SEBI to initiate an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO plan incorporates a fresh issue of up to 6.5 million equity shares alongside an offer for sale amounting to 13.2 million shares by promoter Vijendrakumar Bishamber Gupta. Principal capital raised will fund the expansion of the Vadodara-based company's Unit III, enhancing its manufacturing prowess especially in copper products.

Operational proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditures, debt repayment, and general corporate activities. With products like high-purity copper cathodes and master alloys, the company services sectors ranging from power infrastructure to renewable energy. Monarch Networth Capital and Nirbhay Capital Services lead the management of this offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)