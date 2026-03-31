Justice Served: Convict Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A local court delivered a death sentence to Mukesh Patel for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in 2024.

The verdict, pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia, also included a fine of Rs 25,000, with an additional year of imprisonment for non-payment. The conviction comes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The horrific incident occurred when the minor, on an errand to a nearby medical store, did not return home. Her body was discovered the following day. After thorough investigation and evidence collection, Patel was arrested and charged, culminating in the court's judgement.

(With inputs from agencies.)