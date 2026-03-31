Sonia Gandhi Discharged from Hospital, Continues Recovery at Home

Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, has been released from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi following her treatment for a systemic infection. Gandhi was admitted on March 24 with a fever.

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the hospital, stated that Gandhi responded well to antibiotics administered under the supervision of Dr. D. S. Rana, Dr. S. Nundy, and Dr. Arup Basu.

Following her recovery, medical authorities confirmed that Gandhi has been discharged and will continue her treatment with follow-up care at home to ensure full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)