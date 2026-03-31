Sonia Gandhi Discharged from Hospital, Continues Recovery at Home
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after treatment for a systemic infection. Admitted on March 24 with a fever, she received antibiotics under medical supervision and is now continuing her recovery with follow-up care at home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:42 IST
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Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, has been released from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi following her treatment for a systemic infection. Gandhi was admitted on March 24 with a fever.
Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the hospital, stated that Gandhi responded well to antibiotics administered under the supervision of Dr. D. S. Rana, Dr. S. Nundy, and Dr. Arup Basu.
Following her recovery, medical authorities confirmed that Gandhi has been discharged and will continue her treatment with follow-up care at home to ensure full recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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