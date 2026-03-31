Diplomatic Talks: China and Pakistan Address Iran's Situation
China's foreign minister and his Pakistani counterpart plan to discuss the current situation in Iran during a meeting in China. Both nations share similar viewpoints on significant international and regional matters, according to a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry during a recent briefing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:44 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign minister is set to meet with his Pakistani counterpart to address the ongoing situation in Iran during a visit scheduled for Tuesday, as confirmed by China's foreign ministry.
A spokesperson from the ministry highlighted that both China and Pakistan hold congruent positions on key international and regional issues, emphasizing their mutual understanding.
The discussions are anticipated to cover coordinated strategies and shared diplomatic approaches regarding developments in Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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