Left Menu

India Strengthens Maritime Power with New Offshore Patrol Vessel

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti highlights the importance of a robust navy amid global tensions, as India launches its first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV). This vessel, marking a significant advancement in maritime capability, underlines the Indian Navy's critical role in geopolitical stability and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:43 IST
India Strengthens Maritime Power with New Offshore Patrol Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, underscored the importance of a strong navy in light of recent global tensions. Speaking at the launch of the first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) by Goa Shipyard Limited in Vasco, Sobti emphasized India's strategic maritime identity.

He outlined the critical role the Indian Navy plays in ensuring security across the vast maritime domain, which is vital for trade, energy, and connectivity. India's geographical location as a maritime nation with significant coastlines and economic zones demands a capable and forward-looking navy.

Amid West Asia's ongoing crisis and rising strategic competitions, Sobti reiterated the Navy's position as India's maritime power manifestation and a regional stability instrument. The NGOPV, a milestone in maritime capability, represents a new chapter for the Indian Navy, reinforcing its status as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC, claiming EC actions under SIR risk disenfranchisement of genuine voters in Bengal.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC, claiming EC actions under SIR risk ...

 India
2
Nalanda Temple Tragedy: Government Under Fire for Fatal Stampede

Nalanda Temple Tragedy: Government Under Fire for Fatal Stampede

 India
3
EU Braces for Energy Market Turbulence Amid Iran Conflict

EU Braces for Energy Market Turbulence Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
UK Motor Finance Faces £9.1 Billion Redress in Mis-selling Scandal

UK Motor Finance Faces £9.1 Billion Redress in Mis-selling Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026