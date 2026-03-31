India Strengthens Maritime Power with New Offshore Patrol Vessel

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, underscored the importance of a strong navy in light of recent global tensions. Speaking at the launch of the first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) by Goa Shipyard Limited in Vasco, Sobti emphasized India's strategic maritime identity.

He outlined the critical role the Indian Navy plays in ensuring security across the vast maritime domain, which is vital for trade, energy, and connectivity. India's geographical location as a maritime nation with significant coastlines and economic zones demands a capable and forward-looking navy.

Amid West Asia's ongoing crisis and rising strategic competitions, Sobti reiterated the Navy's position as India's maritime power manifestation and a regional stability instrument. The NGOPV, a milestone in maritime capability, represents a new chapter for the Indian Navy, reinforcing its status as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)