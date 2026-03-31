AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger to TSMC

The global artificial intelligence (AI) boom is putting enormous pressure on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s production capabilities, creating a rare chance for Samsung Electronics to advance in the high-stakes chipmaking race, reports the Korea Herald. According to industry insiders, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is facing tight production capacity due to an influx of orders for high-performance AI semiconductors from major tech companies. Analysts warn the supply constraints could extend to 2026, despite TSMC's aggressive growth strategies.

The current bottleneck highlights the immense scale of the AI surge, forcing TSMC to allocate tens of billions of dollars annually to new fabrication facilities. This year, the company's capital expenditures could reach up to USD 56 billion, matching the strong demand from key clients. While TSMC holds a dominant market share of about 70% in the global foundry sector, its limited capacity is leading its clients to consider alternative suppliers.

Samsung Electronics stands out as a significant challenger in this scenario. Although it lags behind in market share, the South Korean tech giant is making substantial investments in advanced node technology, including 2-nanometer processes, to close the technological gap with TSMC. Samsung's prowess in memory, particularly high-bandwidth memory crucial for AI workloads, further enhances its position in the semiconductor industry. Together with SK hynix, Samsung commands a large segment of the global AI memory market, which is increasingly becoming a bottleneck in AI infrastructure.

Industry experts indicate that the current mismatch between rising AI demand and restricted chip production could quicken supply chain diversification. As customers look to secure manufacturing slots, Samsung's foundry business could gain additional orders that might otherwise align with TSMC. Nonetheless, Samsung faces significant challenges; it must demonstrate technological reliability and competitive yield rates at advanced nodes to attract top-tier clients historically reliant on TSMC's manufacturing expertise.

The ongoing semiconductor boom driven by AI shows no signs of abating, reinforcing the notion that production capacity, rather than demand, will be the critical factor shaping global chip industry dynamics in the near future.