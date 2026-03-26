Ambit Semiconductors Expands into U.S. Market: A New Era in Semiconductor Innovation

Ambit Semiconductors has officially expanded into the United States, launching its North American headquarters in Austin, Texas. This strategic move represents a major milestone in the company's global growth plan, enhancing its capability to deliver high-quality VLSI design services to a wider international clientele.

The CEO of Ambit, Saseendra J, highlighted the significance of the U.S. market, describing it as a hub for semiconductor innovation. The new Austin office will facilitate better engagement with clients and partners, reinforcing Ambit's commitment to excellence and collaborative opportunities in the semiconductor field.

Founded in 2017, Ambit has specialized in VLSI design services and has gained a strong reputation for reliability and schedule predictability. Future plans include expanding into AI accelerator architectures and automotive chiplet design, aligning with emerging market trends. Ambit is ISO certified and was recognized with the Indian Economic Development Award in 2022.