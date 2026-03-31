Sky-High Struggles: Aviation Faces Soaring Fuel Costs Amid Conflict

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has sent ripples through the global aviation industry, primarily through skyrocketing jet fuel prices. Having jumped from $85 to $90 per barrel to a staggering $150 to $200, the impact on an industry where fuel constitutes a quarter of operating costs is profound.

Airlines around the world are scrambling to offset these costs. Major carriers such as Air France-KLM, Air New Zealand, and EasyJet have responded by issuing fare hikes. Meanwhile, emerging groups like Akasa Air in India are introducing fuel surcharges.

Some airlines, including United Airlines and Virgin Australia, are implementing more strategic changes, such as cutting unprofitable routes, to mitigate the financial blow. These responses highlight the extent to which rising fuel prices, exacerbated by the geopolitical situation, are reshaping the aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)