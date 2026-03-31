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Controversy Over Assam's Forest Personnel Deployment for Election Duty

A group of retired civil servants demands Assam's government retract its order deploying forest personnel for election duty. The order contravenes Election Commission guidelines and a Supreme Court directive to preserve forest conservation efforts. The deployment risks diluting wildlife protection in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:26 IST
Controversy Over Assam's Forest Personnel Deployment for Election Duty
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A coalition of retired civil servants has called on the Assam state government to withdraw an order deploying forest personnel for upcoming election duties. The order, issued March 19 by Assam's environment department, plans to utilize the Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) to assist during the elections on April 9.

This directive has drawn criticism for flouting Election Commission guidelines that explicitly bar the use of forest officials for election-related tasks. The retired officials highlighted a 2024 Supreme Court ruling which exempted forest personnel and vehicles from election activities, reaffirming the critical conservation role they play.

Critics argue that the deployment may compromise Assam's wildlife protection efforts. The state, home to vulnerable species like the Indian rhinoceros and hoolock gibbon, could see its conservation endeavors hindered. The forest personnel are scheduled to report by April 3, with a return expected by April 10.

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