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Indian Airlines Adjust Flight Schedules Amid Global Turbulence

Indian airlines will operate over 23,000 weekly domestic flights in the summer schedule starting March 29, a decrease of 10% compared to last year. The DGCA reports disruptions due to global conflicts and operational challenges, impacting planned schedules and escalating operational costs significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:23 IST
Indian Airlines Adjust Flight Schedules Amid Global Turbulence
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Indian airlines are adapting their schedules due to significant global disruptions and increasing operational costs. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced a 10% reduction in weekly domestic flights for the upcoming summer schedule, bringing the total to just over 23,000 weekly flights from March 29 to October 24.

The adjustments come as ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly involving the US, Israel, and Iran, are affecting Indian carriers' flight plans. The conflict began on February 28, after the summer schedule was initially planned, leading to substantial uncertainty and potential further reductions in flight numbers.

IndiGo and other carriers are navigating a challenging environment of rising fuel and forex costs. IndiGo plans to commence its domestic summer schedule with approximately 2,000 daily flights. The situation underscores the complexities airlines face amid escalating costs and an unpredictable global landscape.

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