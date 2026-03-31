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Mann's Fierce Rebuke: No Return to Power for Akalis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, labeling his power aspirations as 'daydreams.' He accused Congress of lacking vision and simply aiming to exploit Punjab. Mann announced a 75-crore development initiative in Nangal, highlighting upgrades like a glass bridge and educational infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nangal(Punjab) | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:27 IST
Mann's Fierce Rebuke: No Return to Power for Akalis
Punjab Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday, claiming he harbors unrealistic dreams of returning to power. Mann alleged that people are now aware of Badal's dubious character and political tactics.

Targeting Congress leaders, Mann accused them of being visionless, claiming their sole objective is to plunder the state's resources. He emphasized ongoing government efforts to channelize and protect Punjab's precious water resources.

The chief minister also announced significant development investments, totaling Rs 75 crore, for Nangal, with projects such as north India's first glass bridge and a Centre of Excellence paying tribute to Kargil martyr Captain Amol Kalia.

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