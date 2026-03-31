Tragic Highway Collision: Family's Devastating Crash
A speeding car collided with a stationary tractor-trolley on a national highway in Mathura, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman named Radha and injuries to her family members. Three other passengers were injured but survived. Initial reports indicate the car was traveling at a high speed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A high-speed car crash on a national highway in Mathura proved fatal for a 45-year-old woman and left three of her family members injured, police report.
The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Sanskrit University, damaging the vehicle's front completely. Locals assisted in rescuing the rear seat passengers, while the driver and front passenger remained trapped.
Family members Anil Kumar and his two children are stable, but Anil's wife, Radha, succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The incident highlights the risks of speeding on highways.
(With inputs from agencies.)