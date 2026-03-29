Akhilesh Yadav Takes Aim at BJP, Vows Social Justice in 2027 UP Campaign
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched his 2027 Uttar Pradesh election campaign with strong criticism of the BJP. Addressing a rally, Yadav accused the BJP of failing to operationalize inaugurated airports and pledged fair farmer compensation. Highlighting social justice, he emphasized the PDA plank and called for political change.
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav initiated his 2027 Uttar Pradesh election campaign with a blistering critique of the ruling BJP. Speaking at a rally in Dadri, Yadav argued that the BJP's track record with airport inaugurations was largely ceremonial, as most facilities remain non-functional.
Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making unsubstantiated allegations against the SP, including claims of previous governments turning Noida into an 'ATM for loot'. Yadav also pointed out that SP was instrumental in securing approvals for the Jewar airport project, asserting the party's role in regional development.
Emphasizing social justice, Yadav revisited the PDA plank, referring to backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, and promised political change. He committed to compensating farmers at market rates for land acquisitions and criticized the BJP for employing 'paid supporters' at their rallies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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