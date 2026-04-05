Left Menu

Odisha Unveils Ambitious Initiatives for Development and Flood Management

The Odisha government plans to distribute smartphones to anganwadi workers for nutritional monitoring, allocate significant funds for handloom and flood management projects, and terminate the DMRC agreement for the Metro Rail project. State redevelopment and industry revival initiatives are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:54 IST
Odisha Unveils Ambitious Initiatives for Development and Flood Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced plans to distribute approximately 80,000 smartphones to anganwadi workers. Intended to enhance the tracking of mothers' and children's nutritional status, the initiative is backed by a budget of Rs 93 crore, officials revealed.

In a bid to bolster the state's handloom sector, the government approved the Mukhyamantri Hastatanta Bikasha Yojana, committing Rs 589.10 crore over five years. Simultaneously, a comprehensive flood management scheme was sanctioned with a Rs 2,781 crore budget, aiming to reduce flood damage and improve emergency response.

Furthermore, the state decided to terminate its agreement with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, while pledging over Rs 273.51 crore for the Bhubaneswar Metro project till December 2025. Additionally, efforts to redevelop the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology and revive the Badamba Cooperative Sugar Industries Ltd are set in motion, ensuring continued growth and economic stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shanxi's Shift: From Coal Mines to Tourist Havens

Shanxi's Shift: From Coal Mines to Tourist Havens

 Global
2
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Supply Disruptions and War Tensions

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Supply Disruptions and War Tensions

 Global
3
Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Iraq Expedites Oil Export Schedules Amid Strait of Hormuz Developments

Iraq Expedites Oil Export Schedules Amid Strait of Hormuz Developments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime Surge Threatens Global Finance as Digital Banking Expands Rapidly

Fiscal Forecast Failures in East Africa Reveal Deep Budget Credibility Challenges

How Stablecoins Are Creating a Parallel Dollar Market Across Global Economies

Global Risk Sharing Falls Short as Households Bear Burden in Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026