Odisha Unveils Ambitious Initiatives for Development and Flood Management

The Odisha government has announced plans to distribute approximately 80,000 smartphones to anganwadi workers. Intended to enhance the tracking of mothers' and children's nutritional status, the initiative is backed by a budget of Rs 93 crore, officials revealed.

In a bid to bolster the state's handloom sector, the government approved the Mukhyamantri Hastatanta Bikasha Yojana, committing Rs 589.10 crore over five years. Simultaneously, a comprehensive flood management scheme was sanctioned with a Rs 2,781 crore budget, aiming to reduce flood damage and improve emergency response.

Furthermore, the state decided to terminate its agreement with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, while pledging over Rs 273.51 crore for the Bhubaneswar Metro project till December 2025. Additionally, efforts to redevelop the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology and revive the Badamba Cooperative Sugar Industries Ltd are set in motion, ensuring continued growth and economic stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)